Allworth Financial LP Has $522,000 Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 668.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 82.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1,953.8% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Steel Dynamics from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.00.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of STLD opened at $108.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 2.51. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.44 and a 1 year high of $136.46.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The basic materials company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 15.73%. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.31 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 9.05%.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

