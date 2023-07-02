Allworth Financial LP Has $633,000 Stock Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 10,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $830,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $349,000. Tredje AP fonden increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 74,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PFG shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on Principal Financial Group from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. 3M reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.54.

NASDAQ:PFG opened at $75.84 on Friday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.05 and a twelve month high of $96.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.65. The company has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.28.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.06). Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 24.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 15.21%.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

