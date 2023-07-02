Allworth Financial LP Has $656,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 109.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $110.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.16 and a 200-day moving average of $108.82. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $89.03 and a one year high of $114.16.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

