Allworth Financial LP Has $712,000 Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 203,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,984,000 after purchasing an additional 32,653 shares in the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 325,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,073,000 after acquiring an additional 5,432 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Charles Schwab by 176.6% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 13,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $4,018,646.40. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,771,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,093,761,349.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.68.

Charles Schwab stock opened at $56.68 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.60.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

