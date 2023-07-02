Allworth Financial LP Has $727,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 81.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,815 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFAV. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $306,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,156,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,150,000 after acquiring an additional 256,226 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 279.1% in the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 16,286 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS:EFAV opened at $67.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.03. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

