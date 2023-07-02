Allworth Financial LP Has $748,000 Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,277 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 6.4% in the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Bill Few Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 14.3% in the first quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 994 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 36.4% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,120 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Price Performance

GD stock opened at $215.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $211.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.84. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $202.35 and a 12-month high of $256.86.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.50%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 43.17%.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In related news, Director Mark Malcolm acquired 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $214.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,009.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,009. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.69.

About General Dynamics



General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

