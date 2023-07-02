Allworth Financial LP Has $777,000 Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in D. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,325,000 after acquiring an additional 12,002 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth $1,528,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 30.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $419,000. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com raised Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

In related news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $307,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,115 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $51.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.29 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $48.47 and a one year high of $86.28.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 186.71%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

