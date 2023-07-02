Allworth Financial LP Increases Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Exelon were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.9% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in Exelon by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 8,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com lowered Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

Exelon Price Performance

Exelon stock opened at $40.74 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $35.19 and a 52-week high of $47.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.42.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.00%.

Exelon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.