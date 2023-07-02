Allworth Financial LP Lowers Stock Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN)

Allworth Financial LP cut its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,407 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. KWB Wealth lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 68,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 25,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:PDN opened at $30.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $549.78 million, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.92. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF has a 1 year low of $24.93 and a 1 year high of $32.37.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (PDN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US Mid\u002FSmall index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of small- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US that are screened based on fundamental metrics.

