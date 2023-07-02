Allworth Financial LP Purchases 198 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,466 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,801,442,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 303.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,681,396 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $935,395,000 after acquiring an additional 5,023,953 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,809,648 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $809,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988,931 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,182,295 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,105,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,984,556 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,537,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,108 shares in the last quarter. 46.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on TMUS. Wolfe Research upgraded T-Mobile US from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $172.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.33.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $138.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.24, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $137.69 and a 200 day moving average of $142.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $154.38.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.82 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 4.83%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 3,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $464,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 297,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,631,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 3,098 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $464,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 297,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,631,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Deeanne King sold 13,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total transaction of $1,891,010.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,241,527.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 253,120 shares of company stock worth $33,850,091 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

See Also

