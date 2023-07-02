Allworth Financial LP Purchases 215 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Allworth Financial LP increased its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,299 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 1,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 11,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,552 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 44.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TD. CIBC upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.57.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $62.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.96 and a 200-day moving average of $62.60. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $55.43 and a 1-year high of $70.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $114.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.88.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.09). Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 17.72%. The firm had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.709 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 47.65%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

