Allworth Financial LP Purchases 2,602 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 1,107.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,837 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,602 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EL. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 614.3% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. 57.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Shares of EL stock opened at $196.38 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $175.05 and a 1 year high of $284.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $201.27 and its 200-day moving average is $234.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.24, a PEG ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.02.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 87.71%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total value of $1,973,306.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,406 shares in the company, valued at $2,280,629.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $305.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Societe Generale upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $294.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $295.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.29.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

