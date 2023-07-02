Allworth Financial LP Raises Holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 750.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 928.6% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 65.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.40.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

NYSE:CP opened at $80.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.80. The company has a market capitalization of $75.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.02. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a twelve month low of $65.17 and a twelve month high of $83.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.07). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 40.22% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.54%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

