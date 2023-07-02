Allworth Financial LP Raises Holdings in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Free Report) by 52.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SJW. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in SJW Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in SJW Group by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SJW Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in SJW Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in SJW Group by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. 81.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at SJW Group

In related news, Director Carl Guardino sold 777 shares of SJW Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.03, for a total transaction of $59,075.31. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,079.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

SJW Group Stock Performance

NYSE:SJW opened at $70.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.81. SJW Group has a twelve month low of $57.51 and a twelve month high of $83.88.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $137.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.02 million. SJW Group had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 7.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SJW Group will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SJW Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. SJW Group’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on SJW. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of SJW Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SJW Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of SJW Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SJW Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.60.

About SJW Group

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services.

