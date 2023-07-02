Allworth Financial LP Raises Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,988 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in American International Group were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC increased its position in American International Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in American International Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 11,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in American International Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 27,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American International Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American purchased 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $20,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American International Group Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AIG shares. TheStreet raised shares of American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of American International Group from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on American International Group from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on American International Group from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.86.

NYSE AIG opened at $57.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.77. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.66 and a fifty-two week high of $64.88. The company has a market cap of $41.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.35 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 8.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were given a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 18.80%.

About American International Group

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.