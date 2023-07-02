Allworth Financial LP Raises Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 10,282.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DPZ. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 15.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,565,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,034,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 35.3% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 17,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,033,000 after buying an additional 4,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1,387.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

DPZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $343.00 to $349.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $409.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $349.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $356.89.

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $336.99 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $285.84 and a one year high of $426.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $311.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $327.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.79.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.27. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.50 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 37.32%.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

