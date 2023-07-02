Allworth Financial LP Raises Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 178,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,791,000 after purchasing an additional 10,745 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 207.2% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 14,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 9,506 shares during the period. Pegasus Partners Ltd. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 273.4% during the fourth quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 33,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 24,356 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $641,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 89,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,389,000 after buying an additional 8,668 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

IWS opened at $109.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.07. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $94.32 and a one year high of $116.73.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

