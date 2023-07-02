Allworth Financial LP Reduces Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,509 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,345,000 after acquiring an additional 9,804 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 236.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,517,000 after acquiring an additional 46,158 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $367,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 121,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,171,000 after acquiring an additional 16,508 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF stock opened at $85.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.15. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $75.12 and a 1 year high of $93.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.71 and a 200 day moving average of $84.52.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

