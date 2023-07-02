Allworth Financial LP Reduces Holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Allworth Financial LP lowered its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 18,443.8% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BATS:HYD opened at $51.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.42.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Dividend Announcement

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a $0.1746 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

