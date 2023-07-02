Allworth Financial LP Reduces Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,694 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on TFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.81.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

Truist Financial Stock Down 0.9 %

In other Truist Financial news, Director Charles A. Patton acquired 3,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $69,692.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,692. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

TFC stock opened at $30.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $25.56 and a 1-year high of $53.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.86.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). Truist Financial had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Truist Financial’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.85%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

