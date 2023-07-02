Allworth Financial LP Sells 1,052 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $235.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $219.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.82. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $165.89 and a fifty-two week high of $236.26.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.