Allworth Financial LP Sells 123 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Allworth Financial LP reduced its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 55,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,165,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 21,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 12,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 469 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $51,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:COF opened at $109.37 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $83.93 and a twelve month high of $123.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.37. The company has a market cap of $41.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.46.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.80 by ($1.49). The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.62 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 16.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COF. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $119.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.26.

About Capital One Financial

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.