Allworth Financial LP Sells 1,405 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Allworth Financial LP lowered its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DG. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth approximately $474,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,098,000 after purchasing an additional 12,262 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Dollar General by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Dollar General by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 71,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,947,000 after acquiring an additional 10,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeffery Owen purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $157.86 per share, for a total transaction of $236,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,720 shares in the company, valued at $8,795,959.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Dollar General news, Director Michael M. Calbert bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $155.25 per share, for a total transaction of $388,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 116,682 shares in the company, valued at $18,114,880.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffery Owen bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $157.86 per share, with a total value of $236,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,795,959.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dollar General Stock Up 1.8 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $190.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Dollar General from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. OTR Global raised shares of Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.71.

NYSE DG opened at $169.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $37.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.34. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $151.27 and a one year high of $261.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $192.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.44.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.24%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

