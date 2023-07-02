Allworth Financial LP Sells 1,935 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,935 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 284.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000.

NYSEARCA:IWY opened at $158.56 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $114.66 and a twelve month high of $158.93. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $148.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.35.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

