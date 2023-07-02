Allworth Financial LP Sells 252 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Allworth Financial LP lowered its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 49.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 23,372 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 28,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 22.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 57,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 10,577 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 94.0% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 10,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 5,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,544,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JHMM opened at $49.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.94. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.96 and a fifty-two week high of $51.96.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a $0.2466 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

