Allworth Financial LP Sells 2,803 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Allworth Financial LP lessened its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,803 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 6,095 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 14.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 271,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after buying an additional 35,120 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 86,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 9,418 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,768,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,636,000 after buying an additional 152,045 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $425,000.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FPE opened at $15.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.62. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $15.23 and a 12-month high of $18.33.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

Featured Stories

