Allworth Financial LP Sells 3,052 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Allworth Financial LP lessened its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,052 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 118,261.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 991,333,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,464,867,000 after purchasing an additional 990,496,084 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,530,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,980,000 after buying an additional 1,786,667 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 234.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,278,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,932,000 after buying an additional 1,596,866 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3,051.5% during the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,620,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,364,000 after buying an additional 1,569,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,017,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $24.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $21.36 and a 1-year high of $26.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.54.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

