Allworth Financial LP Sells 3,657 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Allworth Financial LP lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,657 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 112,899.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 291,847,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,633,215,000 after buying an additional 291,588,855 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 530.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,529,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,549,000 after acquiring an additional 6,335,053 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,678,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,707,000 after purchasing an additional 74,726 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 16.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,963,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,171,000 after purchasing an additional 714,854 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10,002.7% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,948,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899,543 shares in the last quarter.

VEU opened at $54.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.30. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.06 and a fifty-two week high of $56.26.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

