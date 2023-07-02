Allworth Financial LP Sells 445 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG)

Allworth Financial LP decreased its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 43,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 32,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,000.

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $46.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.65. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $44.07 and a 12-month high of $52.88.

