Allworth Financial LP Sells 60,938 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Allworth Financial LP decreased its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 88.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 60,938 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in 3M were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3M by 56.0% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,929 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in 3M by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,582 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after buying an additional 6,621 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of 3M by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 85,236 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,959,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 24.5% during the first quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 88,923 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,347,000 after acquiring an additional 17,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bill Few Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 26.2% during the first quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 3,652 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays cut their price target on 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.83.

3M Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of 3M stock opened at $100.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.64. 3M has a 1 year low of $92.38 and a 1 year high of $152.30.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In other news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,011.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other 3M news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,591.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

