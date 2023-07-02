Allworth Financial LP Sells 774 Shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB)

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 774 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HTRB. Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 9,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 43,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC increased its holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000.

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Price Performance

HTRB stock opened at $33.43 on Friday. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $31.56 and a 12 month high of $35.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.77.

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Company Profile

The Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (HTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a wide array of global fixed income instruments considered attractive from a total-return perspective, with current income as a secondary goal.

