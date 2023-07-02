Allworth Financial LP Sells 897 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 897 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VDE. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 261.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 295.9% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

VDE stock opened at $112.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.97. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $90.87 and a 52-week high of $132.63.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

