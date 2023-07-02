Allworth Financial LP Trims Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 43.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 576 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 49 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 786 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Monument Capital Management grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 85.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $893.00 to $916.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $925.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,055.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $933.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

O'Reilly Automotive Price Performance

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $890.00, for a total value of $658,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $687,970. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $935.50, for a total value of $514,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,606,709. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 740 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $890.00, for a total value of $658,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 45,183 shares of company stock worth $42,243,407 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $955.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $624.85 and a 1-year high of $964.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $925.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $865.42.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.00 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 176.66% and a net margin of 14.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About O'Reilly Automotive

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Read More

