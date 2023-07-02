Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stake Lifted by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,226,025 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,451 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 3.1% of HM Payson & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $127,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Gould Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2,150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Milestone Wealth LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $120.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $129.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 848,978 shares of company stock valued at $27,492,109. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

