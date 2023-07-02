Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Holdings Boosted by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,317,666 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,336 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 2.0% of Xponance Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $136,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Spreng Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,264,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 35.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,231. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 9,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total transaction of $1,195,648.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,800 shares in the company, valued at $350,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 826,544 shares of company stock valued at $27,117,461. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.63.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $119.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $129.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

