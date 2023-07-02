Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Holdings Trimmed by Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,275 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 2.8% of Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $281,000. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.63.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $119.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.02. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $129.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $28,804.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,565,060.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $28,804.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,565,060.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 826,544 shares of company stock valued at $27,117,461. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

