Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,701 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,688,000. Markel Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,654,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $900,929,000 after acquiring an additional 61,427 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $119.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.09 and a 200-day moving average of $104.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $129.04.

Insider Activity

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 826,544 shares of company stock worth $27,117,461 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Alphabet from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Alphabet from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Alphabet from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.63.

Alphabet Profile



Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

