Alpine Summit Energy Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPS) Short Interest Down 35.0% in June

Alpine Summit Energy Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPS – Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 260,500 shares, a decline of 35.0% from the May 31st total of 400,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 305,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Alpine Summit Energy Partners Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ALPS opened at $0.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.31. Alpine Summit Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $6.70.
Alpine Summit Energy Partners (NASDAQ:ALPS – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $48.52 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Alpine Summit Energy Partners
Alpine Summit Energy Partners Company Profile
Alpine Summit Energy Partners, Inc operates as an energy developer in the United States. It has various oil and gas assets in the Austin Chalk and Eagle Ford formations in the Giddings Field and the Hawkville Field, Austin. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.
