Alpine Summit Energy Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPS) Short Interest Down 35.0% in June

Alpine Summit Energy Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPS – Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 260,500 shares, a decline of 35.0% from the May 31st total of 400,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 305,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Alpine Summit Energy Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALPS opened at $0.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.31. Alpine Summit Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $6.70.

Alpine Summit Energy Partners (NASDAQ:ALPS – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $48.52 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Alpine Summit Energy Partners

Alpine Summit Energy Partners Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALPS. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Alpine Summit Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Summit Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Alpine Summit Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its holdings in Alpine Summit Energy Partners by 85.8% in the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 86,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 39,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Alpine Summit Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 18.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alpine Summit Energy Partners, Inc operates as an energy developer in the United States. It has various oil and gas assets in the Austin Chalk and Eagle Ford formations in the Giddings Field and the Hawkville Field, Austin. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

