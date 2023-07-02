Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY) Short Interest Update

Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY – Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 62.5% from the May 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup cut Alps Alpine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

Alps Alpine Price Performance

OTCMKTS:APELY opened at $17.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alps Alpine has a 1-year low of $14.47 and a 1-year high of $21.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.80.

About Alps Alpine

Alps Alpine Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Components, Sensor Communication, Module Systems, and Logistics. The company's products for the consumer, industrial equipment, and IoT markets include TACT switches, worker condition monitoring systems, HAPTIC reactor, actuator for cameras, remote monitoring system for logistics, analog meter monitoring system, resistive position sensor, pressure sensor, air environment sensor module, three-axis geomagnetic sensor, humidity sensor, and pc board mount current sensor.

