Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTUW) Short Interest Down 37.9% in June

Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTUW – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a drop of 37.9% from the May 31st total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Altitude Acquisition Stock Down 18.4 %

Altitude Acquisition stock opened at $0.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average is $0.06. Altitude Acquisition has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.12.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altitude Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altitude Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.