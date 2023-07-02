AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Free Report) traded down 3.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.84 and last traded at $11.84. 98,312 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 463,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMC Networks in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AMC Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

AMC Networks Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $513.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.51 and a beta of 1.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMC Networks

AMC Networks ( NASDAQ:AMCX Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.81. AMC Networks had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 41.85%. The business had revenue of $717.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. AMC Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AMC Networks Inc. will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in AMC Networks by 209.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in AMC Networks by 315.9% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in AMC Networks by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in AMC Networks by 2,007.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in AMC Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AMC Networks

(Free Report)

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.