Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Short Interest Down 49.4% in June

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a drop of 49.4% from the May 31st total of 2,470,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 662,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark lowered Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Amedisys from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Amedisys from $88.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Amedisys from $97.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.21.

Amedisys Stock Performance

Shares of AMED stock opened at $91.44 on Friday. Amedisys has a 52-week low of $69.36 and a 52-week high of $131.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amedisys

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The health services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $556.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.98 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Amedisys will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Amedisys by 304.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 295 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys during the second quarter worth $44,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 161.5% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 680 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 88.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 323 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

See Also

