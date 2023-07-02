American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Shares Down 2.9%

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) traded down 2.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.51 and last traded at $11.52. 770,966 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 4,203,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.42.

American Eagle Outfitters Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

American Eagle Outfitters Announces Dividend

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 2.23%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Eagle Outfitters

In other news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 2,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $40,232.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 172,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,332,360.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 25.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,356,394 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $236,988,000 after buying an additional 5,013,262 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 119,073.0% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,752,896 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750,586 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,571,205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $170,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369,726 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,231,083 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $124,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 135.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,981,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $50,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.

