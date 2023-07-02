American Express (NYSE:AXP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $174.50.

AXP has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st.

Get American Express alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Express

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter valued at about $448,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $174.20 on Friday. American Express has a 52-week low of $130.65 and a 52-week high of $182.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $161.18 and a 200-day moving average of $162.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

American Express announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 8th that allows the company to buyback 120,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the payment services company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.24%.

About American Express

(Free Report

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.