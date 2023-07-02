American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Holdings Raised by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 61.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,642 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $11,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in American Water Works in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 84.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on AWK. StockNews.com began coverage on American Water Works in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.00.

Insider Activity at American Water Works

American Water Works Trading Up 1.6 %

In other news, Director Michael Marberry purchased 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $142.35 per share, with a total value of $199,290.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,851.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AWK opened at $142.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.77 and a fifty-two week high of $162.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $146.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.16. The stock has a market cap of $27.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.58.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). American Water Works had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $938.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th were paid a $0.7075 dividend. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 62.20%.

About American Water Works



American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

