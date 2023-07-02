Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $349.70.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMP shares. StockNews.com upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of AMP stock opened at $332.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $34.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.46. Ameriprise Financial has a 52 week low of $219.99 and a 52 week high of $357.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $307.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $317.02.

Ameriprise Financial Cuts Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.04. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 77.32%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.98 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial will post 30.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.43%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameriprise Financial

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 15.1% during the first quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Free Report

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.