AMG Critical Materials (OTCMKTS:AMVMF) Short Interest Update

AMG Critical Materials (OTCMKTS:AMVMF – Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,700 shares, a decrease of 34.1% from the May 31st total of 161,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 106.7 days.

AMG Critical Materials Stock Performance

OTCMKTS AMVMF opened at $51.55 on Friday. AMG Critical Materials has a fifty-two week low of $21.40 and a fifty-two week high of $54.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.20.

About AMG Critical Materials

AMG Critical Materials N.V. produces and sells engineered specialty metals and mineral products. It also provides vacuum furnace and hybrid energy storage systems to the transportation, infrastructure, energy, and specialty metals and chemicals markets. The company operates through three segments: AMG Clean Energy Materials, AMG Critical Minerals, and AMG Critical Materials Technologies.

