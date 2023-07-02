AMG Critical Materials (OTCMKTS:AMVMF) Short Interest Update

AMG Critical Materials (OTCMKTS:AMVMF – Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,700 shares, a decrease of 34.1% from the May 31st total of 161,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 106.7 days.
AMG Critical Materials Stock Performance
OTCMKTS AMVMF opened at $51.55 on Friday. AMG Critical Materials has a fifty-two week low of $21.40 and a fifty-two week high of $54.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.20.
About AMG Critical Materials
