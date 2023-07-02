Anaergia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANRGF) Short Interest Update

Anaergia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANRGF – Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 254,800 shares, a decrease of 56.0% from the May 31st total of 579,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days.

Anaergia Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANRGF opened at $0.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.08 million, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 2.43. Anaergia has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $8.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.81 and a 200-day moving average of $2.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on ANRGF shares. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Anaergia from C$7.25 to C$4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Anaergia from C$4.20 to C$3.90 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Anaergia from C$9.50 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Anaergia from C$3.00 to C$1.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Anaergia from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th.

About Anaergia

Anaergia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the generation of renewable energy and conversion of waste to resources. The company offers anaerobic digestion technologies for the production of clean energy, fertilizers, and recycled water from waste streams. It offers wastewater resource recovery, municipal solid waste, and agri-food solutions.

