Analyzing Ostin Technology Group (NASDAQ:OST) and Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON)

Ostin Technology Group (NASDAQ:OST) and Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Ostin Technology Group and Neonode’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ostin Technology Group N/A N/A N/A Neonode -87.92% -25.25% -22.94%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Ostin Technology Group and Neonode, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ostin Technology Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Neonode 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.4% of Ostin Technology Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.1% of Neonode shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.8% of Ostin Technology Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 28.0% of Neonode shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ostin Technology Group and Neonode’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ostin Technology Group $105.42 million 0.11 N/A N/A N/A Neonode $5.67 million 22.15 -$4.88 million N/A N/A

Ostin Technology Group has higher revenue and earnings than Neonode.

Risk & Volatility

Ostin Technology Group has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Neonode has a beta of 2.08, suggesting that its share price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ostin Technology Group beats Neonode on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ostin Technology Group

Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd. designs, develops, and manufactures thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) modules and polarizers in China. It offers display modules to markets, such as consumer electronics, including AIOs, monitors, laptop computers, and tablets; automotive displays, including dashboard, and navigation and multimedia systems; and commercial LCD displays, which are used to display multimedia graphics, such as company advertisements, promotions, scoreboards, and traffic signs in medical treatment, education, business, outdoor, and cultural construction industries. The company sells its products directly to customers, as well as to customers' designated system integrators. Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is based in Nanjing, China.

About Neonode

Neonode Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, Switzerland, Germany, France, Sweden, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for machine perception to detect and track persons and objects in video streams from cameras and other types of imagers. The company licenses its technology to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and Tier 1 suppliers. In addition, it sells touch sensor modules to OEMs, original design manufacturers, and systems integrators. Further, the company sells Neonode branded sensor products, such as AirBar products through distributors. It serves office equipment, automotive, industrial automation, medical, military, and avionics markets. Neonode Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

