AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Free Report) by 28.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 495,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 198,100 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in AnaptysBio were worth $10,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in AnaptysBio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $614,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in AnaptysBio by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 3,489 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in AnaptysBio by 75.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in AnaptysBio during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Braidwell LP acquired a new position in AnaptysBio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,503,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANAB opened at $20.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.98. The firm has a market cap of $538.81 million, a PE ratio of -4.20 and a beta of -0.15. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.01 and a 12-month high of $32.44.

AnaptysBio ( NASDAQ:ANAB Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $1.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 million. AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 52.83% and a negative net margin of 1,278.87%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ANAB. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of AnaptysBio from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AnaptysBio from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AnaptysBio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 trial for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to suppress T-cell driven inflammatory diseases by augmenting signaling through PD-1 or targeted depletion of PD-1+ T cells; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

